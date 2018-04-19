Twitter Blocks Girl with Down Syndrome for Posting ‘Pro-Life Pictures’

Charlotte “Charlie” Fien, a British pro-life activist with Down syndrome, was reportedly blocked by Twitter for 24 hours this week after posting pro-life materials.

The 22-year-old English girl with just under 2,000 followers was up in arms over Twitter’s heavy-handed move, especially since the social media giant routinely allows pro-abortion users to post anything they want without censorship.

“Funny how Twitter allows willy pics and boobs,” she cracked. “Funny how Twitter allows paedophiles and other scum. Funny how Twitter doesn’t like my Pro Life pics and blocks them.”

Hi Followers,

After more than 24 hours I’m allowed back into my Twitter account. Funny how Twitter allows willy pics and boobs. Funny how Twitter allows paedophiles and other scum. Funny how Twitter doesn’t like my Pro Life pics and blocks them. Here’s a pic just 4 you Twitter pic.twitter.com/KSqhUWume3 — Charlie Fien (@fien_charlie) April 17, 2018

Having dedicated her life to promoting of the rights of people with disabilities and the right to life of the unborn, Charlie addressed the United Nations in March 2017 on these very issues, after which she received a five-minute standing ovation.

On behalf of persons with Down syndrome, Charlie told the UN: “I am not suffering. I am not ill. None of my friends who have DS are suffering either. We live happy lives. We are still human beings.”

“Don’t be afraid of me or feel sorry for me. I’m just like you but different. I have an extra chromosome and it’s not stopping me from enjoying my life,” she said.

“Please do not try to kill us all off. Do not allow this test,” she said, referring to a prenatal diagnosis used to detect Down syndrome. “If you do allow it you are no better than the Nazis who killed 200,000 disabled people. I have a right to live and so do other people like me.”

Last month Charlie addressed Ireland’s Rally for Life and received a rapturous welcome. In her address, Charlie praised the people of Ireland for their laws in defense of disabled people and the unborn.

“Ireland is one of the only countries in the world where babies with Down’s syndrome are safe inside their mother’s wombs. In my country England, 90% of babies with Down’s syndrome are aborted up to birth,” she said.

As Ireland gears up for a major referendum on its Eighth Amendment, which guarantees the right to life of unborn children, Ms. Fien connected the dots between abortion and Down syndrome.

“Saving the 8th will save the lives of babies with Down’s syndrome,” she said, since “discrimination begins before birth and lasts our entire lives.”

Urging the Irish people not to open the door to abortion, Charlie warned her hearers that by doing so they would be “opening yourselves up to Eugenics.”

“I have watched a 1st-, 2nd- and 3rd-trimester abortion,” she said. “I have seen babies being ripped apart Their limbs ripped off their bodies! Abortion is MURDER but not just any murder; It’s murdering your own child!” she said.

Follow Thomas D. Williams on Twitter Follow @tdwilliamsrome