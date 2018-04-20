Soros’s Open Society Foundations Announces Exit from Hungary

In a major victory for the Hungarian government and the Hungarian people who overwhelmingly re-elected it in the recent elections, the Open Society Foundations (OSF) has said it will leave Budapest after a sustained campaign against the globalist influence of George Soros.

OSF chairman Patrick Gaspard personally travelled to Hungary’s capital to inform around 100 members of staff there that the international grantmaking network founded by Soros will be moving its Eastern European operations to Berlin, Austria’s Die Presse reported Thursday.

After closing its Budapest office in August, the organisation will operate temporarily in Vienna before moving to a site in the German capital, according to the liberal news portal 444.hu.

The OSF’s announcement followed reports that Soros’ Central European University (CEU) is also planning to retreat from Hungary, with the institution having already signed an agreement with a landlord in Vienna where it will establish a campus.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s conservative Fidesz party swept to victory in elections, winning a huge two-thirds majority of seats in the Hungarian parliament after a campaign vowing to protect citizens from Soros’s plans to turn the country into a multicultural “nation of immigrants”.

A major pillar of the party’s campaign was directed at the influence of foreign NGOs and the far left financier, who has spent more than $32 billion on OSF’s work to “build vibrant and tolerant democracies” since launching what he describes as his “philanthropic” career in South Africa in 1979.

Since the election, Fidesz has said that a major priority for the government will be passing a package of bills dubbed the “Stop Soros” laws which would tax foreign income to NGOs and restrict the operations of open borders groups.

Speaking on public radio following the foundation’s announcement, Orbán remarked: “I think you will understand if I fail to cry over its decision to close the headquarters in our capital.

“The fight against Soros, its liberal ideology, its initiatives on migrants, will continue wherever the foundations of its foundation are,” he told MR1.

Earlier this week, the government said that despite a landslide victory for patriots at the polls, it was “crystal clear” the Hungarian-born billionaire remains committed to flooding unwilling EU nations with third world migrants.

Both the Fidesz spokesman Zoltán Kovács and the foreign minister Péter Szijjártó denounced a meeting in Brussels Monday between Soros and the European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans.

“Both are radically pro-immigration and are both committed enemies of the Hungarian government and Hungarian migration policy,” said Szijjártó, stressing that Fidesz has been given a mandate to resist any attempts by the pair to implement their globalist ideology in Hungary.