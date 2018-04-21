Morrissey Backs Sharia Watch Chief’s ‘For Britain’ Party: ‘Labour and Tories Have Sold You Down the River’

Smiths frontman Morrissey has doubled down on his support for the For Britain party, telling fans not to be discouraged by “the tyrannies of the MSM”.

“I despise racism. I despise fascism. I would do anything for my Muslim friends, and I know they would do anything for me,” the singer told fan site Morrissey Central.

“In view of this, there is only one British political party that can safeguard our security. That party is For Britain,” he said.

“Please give them a chance. Listen to them. Do not be influenced by the tyrannies of the MSM who will tell you that For Britain are racist or fascist — please believe me, they are the very opposite!!! Please do not close your mind.”

Over the weekend, a merry prankster flew a new flag over Northcliffe House, the home of @Independent. A fed-up Moz fan perhaps? Either way we approve of the new logo! #fakenews -Mgmt pic.twitter.com/vmSOMDiGxS — Morrissey (@officialmoz) April 16, 2018

Morrissey said the party, led by Sharia Watch UK boss and former UKIP leadership contender Anne Marie Waters, would “bring an end to the modern Westminster mania for self-destruction” and slammed the dominant Conservative and Labour parties.

“Both Labour and Conservatives have already sold you down the river into righteous oblivion,” he said.

Labour, in his estimation, is too “hopelessly naive” to deal with the country’s problems, with the “loony left” in general being concerned “only with victim culture”.

Conservative leader Theresa May, meanwhile, was accused of turning Britain “into an international target”, facing problems “that have become too large for [her] to deal with — mostly because she created them in the first place”.

He also slammed the mainstream media, saying the BBC had “closed down” and that “the press appear to deal only in fashionable outrage; inflammatory and unjust comments against any new party that threatens the same old bloody pointless two-party system”.

“This is my last political strike. No wish to upset anyone! But the time has come to fight, and Labour and the Conservatives have their backs to the sea,” he concluded.

“Are you capable of change?”

