London Woman Stalked, Stabbed Repeatedly by Man Waiting for a Victim

A woman has suffered serious injuries after being repeatedly stabbed by a man police believe may have been lingering near her block of flats for days.

The 41-year-old woman was stabbed in a lift in the block of flats off Wimbourne Street in Hoxton, East London, at around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers attending the scene found the woman with stab wounds to her abdomen and chest and she was taken to hospital where her condition is described serious but stable.

The police describe the suspect as male. He has not yet been apprehended.

It is not known whether the victim knew the attacker, but Detective Sergeant Barry Hart from Hackney CID said that the man had been lingering around the block of flats “both immediately before and in the days leading up to the stabbing”.

This is the latest knife attack in Labour mayor Sadiq Khan’s London, which has seen an epidemic of knife and gun crime.

On Tuesday night, 18-year-old university student Sami Sidhom was stabbed to death in Forest Gate, East London, marking the 60th fatality in the capital’s crime spree in the first four months of 2018 alone.

Sidhom’s killing was the third in as many days in London after a young father and a woman were fatally stabbed on Sunday night in two separate incidents in London within 30 minutes.

Violence has become so prevalent in the capital that New Yorkers living in London claim to fear the “crazy” crime wave overtaking the city.

Even an Afghan migrant told local media that Britain “is getting just as bad” as formerly Taliban-controlled Afghanistan after he was hit in a suspected acid attack.

Knife attacks are also becoming more brazen as a man was stabbed on a morning rush hour train at Stratford International Station, East London, last week. (The male victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.)

Calls have been made for Khan’s resignation after the city overtook New York City for the number of murders for the first time in over 200 years.

