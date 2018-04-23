Up to 9 Dead As White Van Hits Pedestrians in Toronto, Driver Described as ‘Angry and Middle Eastern’

by Chris Tomlinson23 Apr 20180

Police in Toronto reported multiple injuries and fatalities after a white van struck pedestrians at the busy intersection of Yonge Street and Finch.

The incident occurred in the early afternoon at the intersection which lies close to the Finch subway and bus station, one of the busiest transport hubs in the city of Toronto. One suspect appears to have been arrested.

Newstalk 1010 reports that up to 9 people are dead following the attack.

Witnesses told local TV crews that the driver was travelling at around 45 miles per hour, “crumbling up people” and taking the action “intentionally”.

Photos, which has been posted online show multiple people on the ground as a result of the incident. The Toronto subway system, known as the TTC, has shut down service to Finch station in response.

Toronto police are now reporting multiple fatalities following the incident which has seen a man, described as being “Middle-Eastern” in appearance, arrested a short distance away.

The van used in the incident appears to have been rented from the Ryder truck rental company according to photos posted on social media.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave a brief statement to the media in the houses of parliament in Ottawa, sharing his condolences for the victims and their families. “Obviously we’re just learning about the situation in Toronto. Our hearts go out to anyone affected. We’re going to obviously have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours,” he said.

Alex Shaker, who was driving at the time of the incident and witnessed the van hit multiple people, told CTV News: “He started going down on the sidewalk and crumbling down people one by one. He just destroyed so many people’s lives. Every single thing that got in his way.” Shaker also claimed that one of the victims had been pushing a children’s stroller. 

