Three Teenagers Stabbed in London Overnight Amid Crime-Wave

London saw three more stabbings overnight into Tuesday, with three teenagers wounded in the city in just two hours as Britain’s capital experiences a historic surge of murders and violent crime.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested in West Kensington Monday evening after two other teenage girls were stabbed, the Metropolitan police said, with both victims taken to hospital where they remain in a stable condition.

In a separate incident the same night, an 18-year-old man was stabbed during a fight outside a south London railway station. London’s Evening Standard reports the brawl was described by eye-witnesses as having been between school-uniform wearing teenagers and that the Woolwich Arsenal station was closed off by officers in the aftermath of the attack.

Leading Surgeon Says Violence in Khan’s London ‘Like South Africa’, Predicts ‘Summer of Carnage’ https://t.co/FQnvhYEQq1 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 21, 2018

The attacks came shortly after a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in Finsbury Park near the Seven Sisters Road on Saturday, and another man was discovered close by with stab wounds. The second injured party was arrested and police have launched a murder investigation. A “number of other people” are understood to have been involved in the fatal fight.

British newspaper The Sun reports the suspected murder — the 62nd in London this year — took place just yards away from the London home of hard-left opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Breitbart London reported earlier in April that London had overtaken New York for murders in 2018, both in absolute terms and murders per capita in the cities. The revelation rocked the credibility of London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who had previously claimed that London was “the safest global city in the world, and one of the safest cities in the world” in 2017.

His comments then invited some criticism as they came shortly after a terror attack in the city which saw radical Muslim Khalid Masood ram a hired car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before taking a knife and stabbing a police officer to death outside Britain’s Parliament.

London has seen a considerable surge in violent crime over the past year, which has seen rises in almost all measures, according to official figures.