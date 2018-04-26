British Police Threaten ‘Action’ Against Supporters of Alfie Evans on Social Media

by Thomas D. Williams, Ph.D.26 Apr 2018

The police of Merseyside England have issued a thinly veiled threat against all users of social media who defend the life of Alfie Evans and accuse the Alder Hey Hospital of gross misconduct in holding him prisoner against his parents’ wishes.

On Facebook, the police force posted a statement “following reports of social media posts being made in relation to Alder Hey Hospital and the ongoing situation with Alfie Evans.”

According to Chief Inspector Chris Gibson, “Merseyside Police has been made aware of a number of social media posts which have been made with reference to Alder Hey Hospital and the ongoing situation involving Alfie Evans.”

“I would like to make people aware that these posts are being monitored and remind social media users that any offences including malicious communications and threatening behaviour will be investigated and where necessary will be acted upon,” the statement warns.

If the Merseyside Police make good on their threat, they will have their work cut out for them, given the number of important public figures who have come out on social media in defense of little Alfie.

