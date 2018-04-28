THE TIMES: Spanish Police Break Up Jet Ski Migrant Smuggling Ring

(THE TIMES) — A gang who used jet skis to smuggle migrants across the Strait of Gibraltar in trips that took half an hour and cost £3,500 has been broken up by Spanish police.

The Moroccan gang carried up to three people on each of the powerful craft to make the ten-mile dash from Africa to Europe. Police said that the overall number of migrants using the new way to reach Spain was small but their use had increased sharply.

The gang also used the jet skis to smuggle cannabis into Europe.

