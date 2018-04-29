Sadiq Khan Attacks Trump Visit Again, But Won’t Personally Join Protests

Sadiq Khan has continued his attacks on Donald Trump, accusing him of creating a “hostile environment” in America and reiterating his support for protests against him visiting Britain.

The Mayor of London added, however, that he did not think it was “appropriate” for him to personally join a demonstration against a visiting head of state.

Yet he appeared to attack Prime Minister Theresa May for inviting the most powerful man in the world to Britain in the first place, and demanded the President apologise for his tweets.

“I think there will be protests, I speak to Londoners every day of the week and I think they will use the rights they have to express their freedom of speech. But they must be peaceful; they must be lawful,” he told Robert Peston on ITV.

“As the Mayor of London, it’s probably inappropriate for me to join a protest when foreign leaders come into the UK. It’s important though for me not to be scared to express my views about some of the things he’s said.

“It’s ironic that the architect of the hostile environment policy in this country has invited the architect of the hostile environment policy in the USA to London.”

He added: “I’ve been quite clear I thought our Prime Minister was wrong in the speed with which she invited the President to a state visit to our country. So I welcome there’s no state visit happening, the red carpet won’t be rolled out.”

During the Sunday morning interview, Khan also backed Home Secretary Amber Rudd’s plans for preferential treatment for EU migrants after Brexit, and implied London police have a problem with “institutionalised racism.”

President Trump’s “working visit” to the United Kingdom was announced last week after he cancelled a previous trip to open the new U.S. embassy in London, when Khan promised “loud” demonstrations.

It comes after successful visits by President Trump to Germany and France, and despite the Speaker of the House of Commons promising to ban him from Parliament.