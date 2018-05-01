POLL: More Brits Back Trump Visit Than Oppose

Less than a third of British adults are opposed to U.S. President Donald J. Trump visiting the UK, and more back the trip than those who are against it.

In an ICM poll conducted for The Guardian newspaper, people were asked simply if they supported or opposed the visit.

One third, or 33 per cent, said they supported it and 31 per cent said they were opposed to it. Another 33 per cent said they neither supported nor opposed the visit.

The poll also uncovered some interesting tribal differences, with Tories and Brexit supporters more likely to back the Trump visit than ‘Remain’ voters and Labour Party supporters.

If he comes to London, President Trump will experience an open and diverse city that has always chosen unity over division and hope over fear. He will also no doubt see that Londoners hold their liberal values of freedom of speech very dear. — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) April 26, 2018

More than twice as many people who voted to stay in the European Union (EU) in 2016 were opposed to the trip than those who voted for Brexit, with 44 per cent ‘Remainers’ against it compared to 18 per cent of ‘Leavers’.

Furthermore, a majority of those intending to vote Conservative, or 53 per cent, support the visit, compared to only 1 in 5 Labour voters, or 21 per cent.

Numerous polls have shown that Brits largely back President Trump’s visit, including one in February that showed a “plurality” supporting the trip – six per cent more than those who opposed.

Despite the public support, politicians and activists have been largely derogatory about the President, encouraging protests and even claiming they will be some of the largest in the UK’s history.

The Speaker of the House of Commons promised to ban President Trump from Parliament and London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan has compared him to terrorists and fascists, as well as claiming he is “not welcome” in the capital.

President Trump is due to arrive in the UK on the 13th of July for a “working visit” after cancelling a trip earlier this year following threats from Mr. Khan and others.

The survey was conducted at the end of last month, between the 27th and 29th of April, with ICM interviewing a representative online sample of 2,026 British adults.