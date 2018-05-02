PICTURES: Paris Burns as May Day Protests Turn to Riots

Paris witnessed burning cars, smashed shops and banks, and police attacked by masked and hooded left-extremist activists Tuesday as the May Day protests descended into bitter violence.

The marches this year remember the 50th anniversary of the 1968 Paris riots, from which the ’68ers sobriquet for post war-born children politically radicalised to the left in the 1960s arises. Britain’s Times reports the violence this week is the worst on a May Day protest since 1968 itself.

Riot police in full gear deployed water cannon and tear gas to control the left-actions on the streets of Paris Tuesday but were unable to prevent major damage to property, including business premises and many vehicles destroyed.

Appearing on the sidelines of the main protest, approximately 1,200 black-clad Black Bloc hard-left activists gathered and fought police.

The Reuters newswire service reports the remarks of police union official David Le Bars, who said the security service decided to let protesters smash buildings and burn cars rather than try to stop them, which could cause casualties on both sides. “They came to hit capitalist symbols and burn cops. When you come with Molotov cocktails, it’s to burn cops”, he said.

Despite the somewhat hands-off attitude, 109 remain in custody following the riots on Wednesday morning.

French government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux criticised the black-bloc protestors for having covered their faces. He said: “When you have sincere convictions, you demonstrate with your face unmasked… Those who wear hoods are the enemies of democracy.”

A McDonalds fast food restaurant, Mercedes-Benz dealership, and a number of cars were vandalised or destroyed.