Two Injured, Dog Killed as Masked Gunman Opens Fire in Paris

Gunshots were fired Thursday afternoon in the Hauts-de-Seine neighbourhood of Paris, striking two people and killing one dog.

The perpetrator of the act was described as a lone male wearing all black and a covering over his face. Firing a handgun, the assailant targeted a 23-year-old male walking his dog, reports Le Parisien.

The man was struck in the leg, while an 85-year-old woman, a passer-by, was also injured. That man’s dog was shot in the head and chest and is reported to have died.

It is not known whether the dog walker or the dog itself was the main target of the attack. No arrests have been made, and the local area in the Hauts-de-Seine district in the north-west of the city has been closed off by investigating officers.

