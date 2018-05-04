Shopkeeper Rana Aslam Receives Light One-year Sentence for Grooming 12-Year-Old in Scotland

by Jack Montgomery4 May 20180

Dundee shopkeeper Rana Irfan Aslam has been given a short one-year sentence for grooming a 12-year-old for sex.

Aslam, 51, of Wallacetown Court, was branded a “dirty, paedophile scumbag” by his victim, now in her thirties, Dundee’s Evening Telegraph reports.

“He was in his 30s and I was 12. He worked at a shop in Kirkton. I would go in with my pocket money to buy sweets with my friend. He said we were ‘really pretty’,” she said.

“He enticed us into his car and bought us a McDonald’s — from there the abuse started. It began with him kissing and groping me. He would buy me CDs, perfume and even a mobile phone, which I had to hide from my parents.”

The woman said she hoped Aslam would “go to prison for a long time” — but Sheriff John Rafferty handed him a sentence only one year long.

“This is a case where you have satisfied your own lustful desires without having any regard whatsoever to the impact that would have on your young female victim,” ruled the sheriff – the Scottish equivalent of a circuit court judge, roughly speaking.

“Only a custodial sentence is appropriate or there would be wholly justified outrage if persons were allowed to behave in this manner and not be punished by means of a custodial sentence.”

Aslam could be freed from prison in six months or less, with automatic parole halfway through a prison term being standard for determinate sentences.

Sentencing Aslam, Sheriff Rafferty said there were “factors to take into account which have been amply highlighted by your solicitor Mr [Jim] Laverty” – such as “the impact the sentence will have on your own children and your own spouse”.

Rafferty also suggested that a guilty plea would have “significantly mitigated the sentence”.

