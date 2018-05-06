Christian Fans ‘Devastated’ with U2 for Backing Abortion in Ireland

The popular Irish rock band U2 tweeted their support for legalizing abortion in Ireland on Tuesday and received a tidal wave of reactions from pro-life fans dismayed with the group’s support of killing the unborn.

After U2 tweeted a photo endorsing the “Repeal the 8th” campaign for the upcoming May 25 abortion referendum, fans erupted with a barrage of more than 800 overwhelmingly negative replies, with many voicing their decision to stop supporting the band or attending its concerts.

Vote on May 25th pic.twitter.com/jiCVZvfJuH — U2 (@U2) May 1, 2018

The Eighth Amendment to the constitution, enacted by the Irish people in 1983, declares: “The State acknowledges the right to life of the unborn and, with due regard to the equal right to life of the mother, guarantees in its laws to respect, and, as far as practicable, by its laws to defend and vindicate that right.”

Christians seemed particularly upset with the band’s decision to promote the repeal campaign, since Bono himself professes to be Christian and has often thrown his popularity behind social issues in defense of the weakest and most vulnerable.

In expressing his displeasure with U2, one man said his disappointment stemmed from the fact that the band promotes “Christian values” and yet has done the opposite on the abortion issue.

“Man, I’m so disappointed with Bono. I’ll still listen to his music but I’m just sad that, having poured out his voice for the vulnerable, he is turning his back on those precious souls who have no voice,” Pastor Daniel Darling, vice president for Communications at the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, tweeted Thursday.

“Let’s consider what is happening in Ireland: an entire country is voting on the right to willingly send more of their most vulnerable to an early grave,” he added.

My heart is very heavy. For decades you’ve consistently sang of & spoken out against war & human rights atrocities, but now are backing both of those activities in one–toward the most vulnerable citizens on Earth. Abortion harms women and girls, kills children, & hardens hearts. — Meg Gold (@MegGold3) May 4, 2018

You profess to be a “christian” band, yet how does abortion bring glory to God? You know it does not !! SEE ==> 1 COR 10:31 — ZooKeeperKevin ن (@ZooKeeper_Kevin) May 3, 2018

Some used the band’s own lyrics to reprove them, such as “two hearts beat as one.”

“Why do you want to stop the unborn baby’s heart from beating?” one man tweeted.

U2 ” two hearts beat as one” Why do you want to stop the unborn baby’s heart from beating ? #savethe8th — Scots Tom (@MejTom) May 2, 2018

“Broken bottles under children’s feet

Bodies strewn across the dead end street” — Michael Caughey (@mike_caughey62) May 2, 2018

Don’t live in Ireland, but heck no, would not vote to repeal it. U2 – please get back to promoting peace and bringing awareness to real injustices. This is not a woman’s choice issue, but a choice for ending a life or not! — Bert Sugar (@bert_sugar) May 2, 2018

Been a fan since “Joshua Tree.” This tweet is an epic fail. Abortion is violence. #Savethe8th — John Jansen (@johnjansen) May 2, 2018

Aw – I”m so so disappointed to see this. Have been a fan for many years, but can’t support a group who support taking away the most basic human right from children before birth. Very sad day. #ChooseLife #LoveBothVoteNO #8thRef #Savethe8th — A Kildare woman (@Petra_C) May 2, 2018

Really? Deliberately killing innocent, pre-born human beings is humanitarian U2? Perhaps I’ve been wrong about you for the last 35 years… #Lovethemboth, #savethe8th — Sean Stewart (@Tarses) May 2, 2018

So disappointed…It’s as if the whole Christian schtick is just a facade. God save the babies and open the eyes of the spiritually blind. — Tyler Firth (@FirthTyler) May 2, 2018

What a dis appointment to find out you think killing unborn babies is ok! Nobody wants your opinion. Stick to what you do. Butt out of politics. You just lost a fan and I’m sure I’m not alone. — Suzanne E Buenfil (@SuzanninaB) May 4, 2018

I am really sad and disappointed to see this news about my favorite band of all time. Pray for Life and pray for This band. #savethe8th — Patrick McCormack (@PaddyMack37) May 3, 2018

So sorry to hear this from the band.

I’ve listened to you since the early 80s and you’ve always been fiercely against injustice and murder.

What is more innocent than a child in the womb? — Medusa’s Child (@ProfCatHerder) May 3, 2018

One commenter has assumed an entire Twitter identity over the band’s support for abortion, calling him- or herself “abortU2.”

U2 supports the termination of babies at 12 weeks like this one. #AbortU2 pic.twitter.com/pcg61hNC2l — AbortU2 (@abortu2) May 2, 2018

