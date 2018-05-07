Sweden: Underage Schoolgirl Gang Raped, Police Don’t Want to Describe Attackers

Police in Sweden seeking three men who ambushed and raped an underage girl on her way home from school do not want to release their descriptions.

The minor was assaulted in a cemetery at 3 o’clock in the afternoon in Östervåla, a locality with a population of just 1,600 in Heby Municipality, Uppsala, SVT reports.

The public broadcaster’s report indicates that “at least” one of the men raped her, and police investigator Daniel Nilsson confirmed the authorities “have a clear picture of what has happened and there is no doubt that the crime occurred inside the cemetery.”

Nilsson also confirmed police have a “good description” of the attackers — but say they will not disclose this description to the media while they are pursuing “other threads” despite the fact the offence occurred some days ago and they have yet to secure any arrests.

The Swedish government was one of the most enthusiastic recipients of supposed refugees at the height of the migrant crisis, and anti-mass migration opposition parties such as the Sweden Democrats have blamed this move for an apparent surge in rapes and other sex crimes in the Scandinavian country.

It has been difficult to make any definitive statements about the link between sex attacks and mass migration, however, as the Swedish government has steadfastly refused to disclose any information of the ethnic breakdown of the criminal population.

The Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention (Brå), which deals with criminal statistics, has said that gathering data on migrant crime is not part of its mission.

The government has even suggested that it could restrict access to Lexbase, which archives legal documents, to legal professionals and government-approved journalists, in order to stop independent media and researchers from using it to try and build a picture of the impact mass migration has had on crime.

One of these independent studies indicated that some 85 percent of gang rapes involved men with a migration background.

