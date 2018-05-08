Singer and pro-mass migration campaigner Lily Allen has said she does not have enough space in her luxury London flat to take in any asylum seekers despite earlier promises.

The pop star has previously implied the British people should be ashamed for not taking in more migrants, whilst apologizing “on behalf of my country” for the migrant crisis in October 2016.

Speaking to the BBC at the migrant camp when asked if she would house a “child migrant,” Allen tearfully replied: “100 per cent. Who wouldn’t?

“These children are being displaced – if there’s room for people in my house I’m going to take them in. I think anyone would.”

Now nearly two years later Allen was asked if she had acted on the promise, and how many migrants she had housed. Speaking to the Guardian, she replied:

“None. To be honest, I don’t think social services would let me take in any refugees with my reputation. If I had a really big house I would, but all my bedrooms are occupied with children.”

When you completely dismiss horrifying examples of antisemitism, but then talk about living under a "Fascist regime" 🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/Yua8M9WhMO — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) May 8, 2018

Meanwhile, whilst condemning criticism of Muslims and migrants, Ms Allen has been slammed by some for seemingly promoting anti-Semitic views.

Back in 2016, Allen called a Jewish male a “Nazi” for not supporting mass migration, and told him to be “twice as ashamed” because of his Jewish faith.

“Your grandchildren will be apologising for you and your hatrid [sic] in years to come just like the Germans do for the Nazis,” she told him on the social media platform Twitter.

More recently, in April this year, she completely dismissed the anti-Semitism row in the Labour party, implying on Twitter a Tory minister should ignore a “moving” debate on anti-Jewish prejudice.

She also stirred controversy in January this year, by claiming Muslim grooming gang victims could have been “raped or abused by somebody else at some point” if the gangs were not active in the UK.