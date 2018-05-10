WATCH — ‘Sexuality Expert’ Says Babies Should ‘Give Consent’ to Diaper Changes

‘Sexuality expert’ and author Deanne Carson has attracted mass ridicule after suggesting babies should “give consent” to having their nappies/diapers changed by their parents.

Speaking to ABC News (Australia), Carson was asked what age clients she works with.

She replied: “We work with children from three years old, we work with parents from birth”.

“From birth?” the host responds, to which Carson smugly retorts:

“Yeah, just about how to set up a culture of consent in their homes. So, ‘I’m going to change your nappy now, is that ok?’ “Of course the baby isn’t going to respond, ‘Yes mum that’s awesome, I’d love to have my nappy changed’. But if you leave a space and wait for body language and wait to make eye contact then you’re letting that child know that their response matters”.

Carson likely underestimated the response, however, of the internet, which has roundly mocked her and her “expertise” on the subject matter.

The author and activist, who describes herself as having realised “there was an urgent and growing need to discuss how children and teens interact with digital sexual content”, presumably also meant to say “Mum or Dad” when referring to the changing of a nappy.

She also failed to communicate what would or should happen if said baby refuses “consent” to having their diaper changed.