‘Allah Akbar’: One Killed, Attacker Shot Dead in Paris Knife Attack

Police shot dead a knifeman in central Paris Saturday night after an attack that saw one victim stabbed to death and another five injured.

Responding to the ongoing incident, officers initially attempted to taser the assailant, but after that failed shot the man dead.

The knifeman, who stabbed random passersby was heard to ahout “Allah Akbar” as he struck, reports France’s Le Figaro. Of the injured, two are reported to be in a critical condition.

The area around the assault, in Paris’ Second District has been locked down by police.

This story is developing