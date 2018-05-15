A man was found dead by French police in the no-go Parisien suburb over the weekend in his car which was riddled with bullet holes in the latest bout of violence in the troubled area.

The man was shot either during the night on Sunday or in the early morning of Monday in the commune of Saint-Denis which is part of the heavily migrant populated Seine-Saint-Denis area, broadcaster Franceinfo reports.

Police say the shooting took place in an area where violence between criminal gangs has become more common in recent months.

One witness said at least a dozen shots were fired at the victim. Emergency services attempted to save him, but he died at the scene.

Until recently, the existence of migrant ghetto ‘No Go Zones’ was contested by leading politicians and the mainstream media. The publication of Breitbart London editor Raheem Kassam’s book No Go Zones: How Sharia Law Is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You in 2017 was followed months later by German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitting that they do, in fact, exist.

The investigation into the Paris shooting is ongoing, and so far police have not announced the possible motivation for the brutal murder or any clues as to the identity of the victim.

The case is just the latest incident of violence to occur in the troubled no-go zones surrounding the French capital where caches of military grade weapons have previously been uncovered.

One of the most bizarre and troubling incidents occurred in February when three African migrants randomly attacked a man in Clichy-sous-Bois, not only hitting him but also biting pieces of flesh from his cheeks and eating them. The men were later arrested and charged with assault and cannibalism.

While parts of the Parisien suburbs have become so dangerous that the French postal service’s courier Chronopost refuses to deliver packages to certain addresses, the heavily migrant populated areas have also become a hub for radical Islamic extremism.

One result of the spreading of radical Islamic ideology through the suburbs has been a severe increase in anti-Semitism. Assaults and threats toward Jews have become so frequent that many Jewish residents have moved out of the areas entirely.