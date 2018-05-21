Grindr Rapist Revealed as Top Gangster in Scotland’s ‘Asian Criminal Underworld’

A car mechanic who raped two men he met on Grindr is a notorious figure in Scotland’s ‘Asian gangster underworld’, it has emerged.

Omar Mohammed Khan was jailed for seven years on Thursday after a jury was told how he and a Slovakian teenage boy attacked men they met on the gay hook-up app “just for a bit of fun”.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that the pair, who described themselves as “two discreet lads” on Grindr, kept their sexuality a secret and hoped that victims would be too afraid to report the sexual assaults to authorities.

On September 3, they met with a 30-year-old man at his home, where he and the 17-year-old Slovakian initially engaged in a consensual sex act before Khan grabbed the man and held him against a wall while the youth raped him.

The court heard the second attack took place one week later, in which a student victim who the pair first spoke to on Grindr was threatened with violence and then forced to perform a sex act on Khan, local media reports.

A director of his family’s Khan’s Autos business in Glasgow, the 28-year-old is a notorious figure in the ‘Asian’ crime scene after he was involved in a gang vendetta involving the family of Imran Shahid, one of a mob of Pakistanis who carried out the racist murder of white schoolboy Kriss Donald.

A source told the Daily Record: “Omar Khan is well known in the south side of Glasgow but kept his sexuality a secret.

“He’s told his family he was innocent of any rapes and they’re standing by him but what he did was awful.”

According to the source, Khan was “out of their league” in dealings with the murderer’s gang, when in 2009 he was pursued in a vehicle by the armed brothers of Shahid and his fellow killer Faisal Mushtaq, who had been jailed.

The Record reported that the vendetta arose due to Khan’s brother Sheban’s role as a key witness in Donald’s murder trial in 2006, at which three men were found guilty of the racially motivated crime, described by the judge as an “abomination”.

In 2007, Britain’s first Muslim MP announced he would stand down at the next election after he and his family were subjected to months of death threats and abuse over his role in bringing Donald’s killers to justice.

Mohammad Sarwar came under extreme pressure from supporters of the anti-white gang, which had tortured 15-year-old Donald before dousing him in petrol and setting him alight, after he managed to secure the killers’ extradition from Pakistan.

“They were monsters. I knew what could be the consequences for me, for my family, for my grandchildren. But I believed it was the right thing to do. Life is not the same, to be honest with you, since I brought them back,” the then-MP for Glasgow South revealed.

“I was subjected to threats. I was told they wanted to punish my family and make a horrible example of my son they would do to him what they did to Kriss Donald. I received threats to my life, to murder my sons, to murder my grandchildren.”