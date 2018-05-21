A migrant from Sudan has been convicted of posing as a cab driver and raping a vulnerable woman to reenact a ‘fake taxi’ porno in Hull, England.

Jurors heard that 41-year-old Alnadar Ahmed, of Glasgow Street in west Hull, lay in wait for a victim outside Fuel nightclub in a black Chevrolet on New Year’s Day.

The migrant, who had downloaded pornographic films from websites Cabfake.com and BogusTaxi.com just days before the attack, told police investigators the victim’s skirt was “too short”.

He claimed early on that he had downloaded the adult videos for “educational” purposes, but later changed tack and suggested watching pornography was a hobby, like watching football.

“It’s not educating myself but I like it. It’s like people have hobbies, watch football. I enjoy watching porn,” he told the court — but the jury was unconvinced.

During the trial, jurors had been perplexed to hear that Ahmed was on the DNA database despite having no previous convictions — a discrepancy which the judge cleared up after the verdict by explaining that he is currently under investigation for another sex offence.

“One mystery you might want clearing up. You know on one hand the defendant has no previous convictions but his DNA was on the police database. At the time of this allegation, he was under investigation for another sexual offence,” the judge explained.

Despite having allowed Ahmed to remain at large on bail during the trial, the judge remanded the migrant in custody and told him he could expect “immediate imprisonment” of “some length” at his sentencing — although the average sentence for raping a woman was only around eight years in 2015, with rapists eligible for parole as early as halfway through their prison terms.

