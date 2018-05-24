Leaked papers have revealed how the foreign-funded group ‘Best for Britain’ hopes to spend a £5.6 million war chest on subverting or overturning the British people’s vote to leave the European Union (EU).

The group, backed by the billionaire open borders advocate George Soros, is to launch a six-month campaign, including a massive advertising and social media propaganda push and a speaking tour by Europhile politicians.

They have already amassed a £2.4 million fortune and are asking a further £3.2 million from wealthy and foreign donors to interfere in UK politics, telling them: “We have less than six months to stop Brexit.”

They aim to convince MPs to vote down Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, whatever is agreed, claiming it is “not what we voted for”, and mobilise leftist unions into convincing Labour to not back Brexit, the Daily Mail reports.

According to the 26-page leaked document seen by the paper, they will claim Brexit will pose a national security risk, blame Brexit for funding cuts to local councils, and claim that Leave voters are rejecting Westminster politics rather than Brussels.

We have never hidden our agenda, we want to stop Brexit democratically. Agree? Sign up at https://t.co/9q28BJksg0 Please RT pic.twitter.com/2wj1iDvrw6 — Best For Britain (@BestForBritain) May 23, 2018

Former Cabinet Minister Owen Paterson commented: “The cynical plan to manipulate the British voter and stop Brexit has now been laid bare.

“Leave voters up and down the country will be disgusted that George Soros thinks he can spend his fortune to determine the direction of our great country. Most Remain voters too just want us to get on with it.

“My colleagues in Parliament, whether they were for Leave or Remain, must denounce this brazen attempt to undermine our democracy.

“Those MPs who are seeking to dilute or delay Brexit must now admit that their meaningful vote is really just their plan to stop Brexit – as this document sets out unambiguously.”

‘Guerrilla Warfare’: Gina Miller Slams Soros-Backed Anti-Brexit Group as ‘Undemocratic’ https://t.co/FGrgtPpf9T — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 10, 2018

And Richard Tice, of the pro-Brexit group Leave Means Leave, added: “George Soros, the billionaire who does not live in the UK, will stop at nothing with his elitist friends to stop Brexit, deceitfully masking their plans as a people’s vote.

“Shamefully, they want to deny the poorest in our society from benefiting the most from Brexit.”

Best for Britain was launched earlier this year, in a coordinated push by a broad church of anti-Brexit forces.

They were allegedly coordinating with Tony Blair’s former spin-doctor Alastair Campbell, the New European newspaper, Conservative Lord Ros Altmann, investor Gina Miller, and Labour’s Lord Adonis via an email list.

Co-founder Ms. Miller, who forced a vote on Brexit in the courts, left the group before attacking them as “undemocratic”, condemning their “guerrilla warfare” tactics, attempts to bring down the government, and lack of “transparency” after taking cash from Soros.