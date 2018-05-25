Manhunt Underway After Mississauga, Canada Restaurant Bombed

Police have released security camera stills after a late-night bombing at a restaurant in Mississauga, Canada Thursday triggered a manhunt.

The improvised explosive device was detonated inside Indian restaurant Bombay Bhel in Mississauga, a city neighbouring Toronto in Ontario at around 2230 Thursday night, injuring 15 people. Of those, three were taken to the trauma centre in Toronto with critical injuries, all of whom were said to be in a stable condition by the early hours of Friday morning.

Eyewitnesses to the aftermath of the blast said there was a lot of blood and broken glass on the floor of the restaurant. There were no fatalities, reports the Toronto Star.

2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. pic.twitter.com/yzCT59UVN6 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018

Two suspects fled the scene and are sought by police. The who males, who were heavily covered in clothing to frustrate identification have been described by police in broad terms. The first suspected bomber is said to appear to be in his mid-20s, standing around six feet tall and having a stocky build.

No estimated age was given for the second man, who was described as standing around 5’10” and having a slim build.

Police have not yet revealed whether there is a known motive for the attack. The Consulate General of India has opened a helpline in the aftermath of the blast, a move which suggests many of the victims may be Indian citizens.

This story is developing