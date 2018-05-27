Police Seek ‘Asian’ Man After Teen Suffers ‘Horrific’ Alleyway Rape in Small English Village

Police have launched a manhunt for an ‘Asian’ man after a teenager in a small Buckinghamshire village was raped in an alleyway.

The victim was standing in an alleyway in Hazlemere, an English village known to date back more than 800 years, at around 8 p.m. on March 15th when a stranger grabbed her and proceeded to rape her, police said.

Appealing for information from the public on Friday, Thames Valley Police released an e-fit of the attacker, described as “an Asian man, around thirty to forty-year-old, short and of large build, with a tattoo on his forearm.”

Investigating officer Detective Constable David Mitchell of Force CID based at High Wycombe said: “We have been conducting a thorough investigation into this horrific offence and the victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

“As part of this investigation, today we are releasing an E-fit of the offender and would ask anyone who recognises him or someone matching his description to please come forward and call 101.

Police Hunt ‘Foreign’ Man Who Raped Male Student in Alley in Plymouth, England https://t.co/XbinnSepD0 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 26, 2018

“This is a serious offence and we have been carrying out house to house enquiries, as well as reviewing any available CCTV and collecting witness statements,” he said.

Despite a small population of just over 9,000 people, a number of famous figures including left-wing television personality James Corden, aircraft and aviation designer Sir Geoffrey de Havilland, and Nobel Prize-winning chemist Sir William Ramsey have hailed from Hazlemere or called the village home.

While the council notes that a prisoner of war camp was constructed in the parish after the outbreak of the Second World War and later used as temporary accommodation for refugees escaping the conflict in Europe, it is unclear how or when groups of non-European migrants may have come to live in the village.

On Friday, police in Plymouth appealed to the public for help with an investigation into a similar attack, in which a black man with an accent “similar” to Jamaican dragged a teenage male student down an alleyway and subjected him to what officers reported was an “oral rape”.