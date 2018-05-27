Turkish Driver Caught Smuggling 420 Pounds of Heroin into Europe

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian customs officials say they have seized 191 kilograms (420 pounds) of heroin found in a truck entering Bulgaria from Turkey.

Officials valued the heroin at 6.3 million euros ($7.4 million).

The national customs agency said on Friday that the drugs were found in a Turkey-registered truck at a checkpoint on the Turkish border. It was carrying construction materials and was bound for Belgium.

Customs chief Georgi Kostov said the heroin was hidden in 95 factory-sealed bags.

The driver, a Turkish citizen, was detained and could face up to 15 years in jail, if convicted on drug trafficking charges.

