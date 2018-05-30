A man has been arrested climbing the scaffolding around Big Ben as he was allegedly attempting to enter the Houses of Parliament.

Dozen of armed police entered New Palace Yard, the main entry point into the Parliamentary Estate, and arrested the man at Elizabeth Tower where the Big Ben bell is housed on Wednesday, reports The Mirror.

Scotland Yard confirmed the arrest to media, but did not release any further details.

House of Commons officials confirmed to MirrorOnline that a security alert was underway, saying: “We are aware of a situation and direct any queries to the Metropolitan Police.”

NEW; Police have arrested a man who tried to climb into the Palace of Westminster. pic.twitter.com/gvuFQvCYF3 — Carl Dinnen (@carldinnen) May 30, 2018

The Elizabeth Tower is covered in scaffolding for major renovative works.

Photographer John Clark told MailOnline: “I saw the police turn up.

“There were three or four police cars that turned up and there were policemen in dark blue uniforms.”

The Parliamentary Estate had been subject to security breaches in the past when, in March 2017, terrorist Khalid Masood drove a car through pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge then got out of the vehicle and commenced a stabbing attack, fatally killing police officer Keith Palmer who was attempting to stop Masood was entering the Palace of Westminster.

Four pedestrians succumbed to their wounds following the vehicular attack and Masood was shot dead by police and died at the scene.

This story is developing…