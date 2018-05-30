EU Unveils Plans for ‘Drastic’ Funding Cuts to Patriotic Eastern Nations

Patriotic Visegrád nations in the east will each see their regional funding from Brussels slashed by around a quarter under new European Union (EU) budget rules which reward the intake of third world migrants.

Presented by the European Commission on Tuesday, the draft budget for 2021-2027 proposed what New Europe describes as “drastic” cuts in cohesion funds to Central Europe, with Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic each set to see a reduction of just under 25 per cent.

The plans would see Brussels shift the criteria for allocating the €373 billion pot — which is aimed at boosting the economies of poorer nations — away from GDP per capita and towards so-called EU “values” including migration and environmental policy.

Polish Minister for European affairs Konrad Szymański said the government would reject any attempts at “budgetary revolution”, telling Politico: “We are ready to seek a compromise, but Central Europe should be treated fairly.”

Countries which find themselves winners under the post-2020 budget plans include Italy, Greece, and Spain, which are each hosting huge numbers of immigrants who broke across the continent’s borders seeking a better life.

Hungary's prime minister warns ‘United States of Europe’ plotters are using mass immigration to engineer a “post-national, post-Christian” super-state. https://t.co/Bgybun9axx — Jack Montgomery ن (@JackBMontgomery) November 14, 2017

Senior EU figures have repeatedly insisted that every nation in Europe must agree to allow large numbers of third world migrants to settle within its borders, asserting this to be a core feature of belonging to the bloc.

Opponents of Eastern European hesitance to follow in the so-called multicultural footsteps of their Western neighbours, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, have both previously suggested the distribution of EU funds should be linked to the number of asylum seekers that countries host.

Just days prior to Italian President Sergio Mattarella’s shock rejection of a populist coalition government backed by voters, EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said he was confident Italy’s borders would remain open, despite the rejection of mass migration at the polls.

Disregarding the widespread anger felt by Italians at the continuing arrival of hundreds of thousands of Africans, he said that the country’s migration policy “will continue on the road travelled until now”, insisting Italy must continue playing its “very important role in Europe” as an entry point for the world’s migrants.