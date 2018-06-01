A man is in critical condition in hospital after being riddled with bullets in Sadiq Khan’s London, just 20 minutes after another man was stabbed in the chest in an unrelated attack.

The 24-year-old shooting victim was blasted in his car in what has been described as a “machine gun” attack, with witnesses recalling up to 17 shots fired in Brent in north-west London at about 8.34 p.m, The Sun reports.

“From what I can tell, he was sitting in his car when he got into an argument with someone who then shot at him with a machine gun (at least) 11 times,” said one witness. “The police… told everyone to stay indoors.”

“Heard shots all the way from north side Stonebridge as they were fired I counted about 17 shots,” tweeted another.

“Absolute madness!!! Enough is enough!!!'”

It should be noted that the actual firearm type has not been confirmed, and no arrests have been made in connection with either the shooting or the earlier stabbing.

Top Surgeon Says Violence in Sadiq Khan’s London ‘Like South Africa’, Predicts ‘Summer of Carnage’ https://t.co/9yTTp7mHKZ — Jack Montgomery ن (@JackBMontgomery) April 21, 2018

The news comes right after a young man stabbed to death on the capital’s ‘millionaire row’ became London’s 69th suspected murder victim in 2018, with top surgeons predicting a “summer of carnage” as attacks using acid, machetes, knives, and firearms surge under the mayoralty of Labour’s Sadiq Khan.

Establishment commentators have often appeared to suggest that gun crime ceased to be an issue in Britain after the introduction of draconian gun controls which followed the Dunblane school shooting, with no further school shootings being carried out since then.

However, the Dunblane shooting was the first massacre of its kind in British history, and quite unlike the typical U.S. school shooting. Moreover, while there have been no further school shootings involving handguns since the near-total handgun ban, Countryside Alliance research indicates that general handgun crime spiked by 40 per cent in the two years following its introduction.

This process appears to have accelerated in recent years, with gun crime for all types of firearms in London increasing by 42 per cent between 2016 and 2017.

Law-abiding citizens may not carry firearms, pepper spray, or articles of any kind for self-defence anywhere in the United Kingdom except Northern Ireland — where serving and former members of the police and Armed Forces may apply for a personal protection weapon — and self-defence is not considered a valid reason for keeping a firearm at home.

This contrasts sharply with the United States, where law-abiding citizens, as well as criminals, may carry guns, with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research indicating that millions of crimes are thwarted by defensive gun uses every year.

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery