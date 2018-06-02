A man has been arrested after two police officers suffered “serious injuries” in the neck and arm after an alleged knife attack at a house in Scotland, sparking a large-scale emergency operation.

Officers were scrambled to the house in Greenock, near Glasgow, on Friday morning where they were allegedly attacked with the blade before being taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital.

A female officer sustained arm injuries while a male officer suffered an injury to the neck. Both remain in a “serious condition”, police said on Friday afternoon, and residents reported seeing a man running down the street with a knife.

The suspect, a 43-year-old man, was subsequently arrested and also taken to hospital. The incident is not being treated as terror-related, the force added in a statement.

A total of 18 vehicles, including riot vans (pictured), were dispatched to the scene, and the families of the two officers have been notified. A police helicopter was also seen overhead and the road was sealed off.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Police were called at 8.45 a.m. today to an incident in Gateside Gardens, Greenock. Two officers were injured and taken to the IRH for treatment.”

🎥WATCH: Forensic teams are searching the street in #Greenock where two police officers were reportedly stabbed this morning. @Colin_Stone_ has more. pic.twitter.com/zI1hLcdwXL — Radio Clyde News (@RadioClydeNews) June 1, 2018

The statement added: “Officers are at the scene and enquiries continuing. A man is in custody and has been taken to hospital.”

Andrea MacDonald, chairman of the Scottish Police Federation, commented: “Our thoughts are with the injured officers and their families. Once again we see how difficult and dangerous a job it is.

“Police officers put themselves between other professionals and the public and dangerous individuals sometimes with life-changing consequences for themselves and their families. We wish our colleagues a speedy and full recovery.”

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon added on Twitter: “This is a reminder of the vital but often dangerous job our police men and women do, and what a huge debt of gratitude we owe to them.”