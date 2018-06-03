London’s deadly crime wave is continuing, with a man “shot in the face” in a double gun attack, a woman “slashed in the face”, and an attempted knife murder in a weekend of horrific violence.

For the second time in recent days, graphic footage of violence on London streets, committed in broad daylight, has circulated online, showing a man covered in blood after allegedly being blasted in the face with a shotgun.

Armed officers and a police helicopter were scrambled to the scene in Peckham, south London, just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, the Croydon Advertiser reports.

They found two men – 22 and 25-years-old – with gunshot wounds. They were rushed to a hospital where one was said to be in a critical condition. He is now stable.

Local residents said on Twitter: “Shooting in Peckham. Apparently someone got shot in the face with a shotgun.”

Another added: “Apparently someone has been shot in the face. I feel ill. The road is locked.”

A Met Police spokesman added: “At this early stage it is believed that the victims were sitting inside a vehicle at Wodehouse Avenue when they were attacked with shots being fired through the windows of the vehicle.”

‘Gun Control’ in Action: Driver Riddled with Bullets in ‘Machine Gun’ Attack in Khan’s London https://t.co/VilHX5Hjn6 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 1, 2018

The day before, Friday, there was a “machine gun” attack in North London, as reported by Breitbart London, and police were called to multiple knife attacks, including one in Shadwell which is now being treated as an attempted murder.

A 22-year-old male suffering from multiple stab wounds was found at the scene and a 23-year-old suspect arrested. The victim is recovering and his condition is not life-threatening, police said.

There were also two separate knife attacks in nearby Southwark that day.

A man believed to be 30 was found around 3.30 a.m. with stab injuries and taken to a hospital, and in Rotherhithe, a man and woman suffered slash injuries at 11. 30 a.m.

It is believed they were injured while attempting to stop a robbery, Southwark News reports.

“Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a man and a woman suffering from slash injuries,” police told the paper, adding that, “it is believed the victims received their injuries while they were intervening in a robbery.”

London knife and gun crime have surged by more than 30 and 16 per cent respectively under leftist mayor Sadiq Khan, and more than 60 people have died from stabbings in 2018, taking the city ahead of New York in the homicide rankings for the first time.

WATCH: London Thug Uses Huge Knife to Attack Driver on Busy Street https://t.co/R6fMKfop4w — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 1, 2018