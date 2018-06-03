Brexiteers have mocked sensational Civil Service leaks claiming Brexit could lead to an almost immediate collapse in essential supplies of food, fuel, and medicine, dubbed the “Armageddon” scenario.

The “Doomsday Brexit scenario” was reportedly drawn up by senior civil servants for Brexit Secretary David Davis, and leaked to The Sunday Times, with unnamed sources saying the port of Dover would collapse “on day one” of Brexit.

They have drawn up several scenarios for a rapid, ‘No Deal’ Brexit, including a mild one, a severe one, and one ominously dubbed “Armageddon”.

“In the second scenario, not even the worst, the port of Dover will collapse on day one. The supermarkets in Cornwall and Scotland will run out of food within a couple of days, and hospitals will run out of medicines within two weeks,” the source claimed, suggesting the Royal Air Force would have to medevac supplies to remote areas.

I see hardline Remainers are being utterly hysterical again.

"Doomsday Brexit!!" "No Medicine!!" "Martial Law Declared!!"

This ridiculous scare tactic didn't work in 2016 – why are they still plugging away at it? — Tim Dawson (@Tim_R_Dawson) June 3, 2018

Mr Davis’s department slammed claims the doomsday scenario would unfold as “completely false.”

“A significant amount of work and decision-making has gone into our ‘No Deal’ plans, especially where it relates to ports, and we know that none of this would come to pass,” a spokesman explained.

The supposedly neutral Civil Service has been heavily criticized for effectively campaigning against Brexit, particularly by promoting so-called ‘Project Fear; and now disproven claims the Britain would suffer half a million job losses and be thrust into recession if the people voted to leave the European Union (EU).

The top of the service has also been exposed as being strongly biased in favour of the globalist bloc.

“Trade with non-EU countries, which make up 85 per cent of the global economy, will inevitably increase if we have the full Brexit that the people voted for,” UKIP London Assembly member and Lewisham candidate David Kurten told Breitbart London.

“However, Mrs May seems to be lining up a Fake Brexit, which will keep the UK entangled in EU regulations for decades to come and unable to take advantage of the opportunities which freedom from the EU will bring.

“It needs to be said load and clear: ‘No Deal is better than a Bad Deal’. The EU has been unwilling to negotiate a mutually beneficial free trade deal in goods and services, so the UK should walk away, so we can enjoy the prosperity and freedom which we deserve.”

Leading backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg MP was also dismissive of the ‘Armageddon’ claims.

“We would be free to import food, medicines and fuel as we wished and the EU could only stop this if it were to impose sanctions, which is not a credible thought,” he explained.

“Except in limited fields, there is no legal mechanism to obstruct trade. The Whitehall document is Project Fear on speed.”

“Once again we’re seeing defeatist doom-mongers saying we can’t really leave the EU,” agreed Charlie Elphicke MP, who represents the Port of Dover which will supposedly “collapse” if there is no deal.

“[If] we make the investment that’s needed and focus our efforts on ensuring we are ready on day one for Brexit at the Dover front line, we can continue to trade seamlessly — just as we do now with the rest of the world,” he said.