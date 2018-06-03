‘Rampaging’ Man Shot By Police in Berlin Cathedral

A “rampaging” man armed with a knife has been shot by police in Berlin’s main Protestant cathedral.

“Shortly after 4 p.m. (2 p.m. GMT) police shot at a rampaging man at Berlin cathedral. He was wounded in the leg,” the police confirmed in a tweet.

The dpa press agency has reported the “rampaging” man’s nationality as “Austrian” but police have yet to provide a name, disclose his ethnicity, or issue a physical description.

The suspect is reported to have attacked injured another man, and a police officer was seriously wounded during efforts to take him down — apparently as a result of friendly fire.

Deutsche Welle journalist Dana Regev has tweeted that the police do not currently suspect a terrorist motive, and are describing the suspect as a “hooligan” in his fifties.

