Spy chiefs warn Britain is facing years under the looming threat of an imminent radical Islamic terror attack, one year on from the Islamic State-inspired London Bridge attacks.

The scale of the threat is to be revealed in a new Government counter-terrorism strategy, to be released on Monday by Sajid Javid, the new Home Secretary, aimed at tackling the growing threat of radical Islamic violence.

“We expect the threat from Islamist terrorism to remain at its current, heightened level for at least the next two years, and that it may increase,” it will warn, according to The Sunday Times.

Mr. Javid also announced security services are to get 2,000 extra officers on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning, to ensure the nation can “fight the terror threat”.

He explained how the deadly threat was “top of my mind” and “something I think of every day.”

The announcements and comments come ahead of a church service at Southwark Cathedral to commemorate the eight killed and 48 injured in the London Bridge attack one year ago.

The will also be a national minute’s silence to remember the victims, and Borough Market — where the terrorists rampaged with knives — will open its gates “to anyone seeking a moment of quiet reflection”, despite usually being closed on Sundays.

Today we’re remembering the attack at London Bridge and Borough Market, one year ago. Thinking of the people who lost their lives, all those affected by events 12 months ago…and those who ran towards the danger that night. 💙 pic.twitter.com/MRd6oghEol — BTP (@BTP) June 3, 2018

Today, one year on, we remember everyone affected by the London Bridge attacks. We would also like to thank again our staff and all the emergency services who responded quickly, bravely and professionally in very difficult circumstances that night. pic.twitter.com/Z0edv4qdjZ — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) June 3, 2018

“Today we remember those who died in the London Bridge attack and the many more who were injured, as we pay tribute to the bravery of our emergency services and those who intervened and came to the aid of others.” – PM @theresa_may — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) June 3, 2018

Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday condemned the attack, commenting: “Among the eight people who were tragically lost that night were seven foreign nationals from four different nations… a tragic reminder that the threat from terrorism transcends borders and impacts us all.”

She added: “My message to those who seek to target our way of life or try to divide us is clear: our resolve to stand firm and overcome this threat together has never been stronger.”

Andrew Nunn, the Dean of Southwark, said: “I hope the service – reflecting back and looking forward – will help in the process of recovery.

“Whatever the motivation of the terrorists, the sense of inclusion and diversity in the community is stronger than it was before,” he claimed.

Former MI5 Boss: UK Facing Thirty Years of Islamist Terror Threat

https://t.co/DRg1M0BogH — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 11, 2017