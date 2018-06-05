Comedian Michael McIntyre Robbed by Two Hammer-Wielding Men During London School Run

British comedian Michael McIntyre was robbed by two men on a moped who smashed his car windows in with a hammer whilst he was waiting to pick his sons up from school.

His publicist confirmed the men robbed Mr. McIntyre of his watch when he was parked outside of the school in Golders Green, north-west London, on Monday afternoon, reports the BBC.

McIntyre’s wife Kitty told media her husband was “fine” and the award-winning comedian said he was not concerned about his family’s safety after the event.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: “The victim was stationary in his car when two males on a moped smashed the car windows with a hammer before stealing property.”

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Moped crime has been on the rise under Labour London Mayor Sadiq Khan with offences increasing from 827 in 2012 to more than 23,000 last year.

A Weekend in Khan’s London: Man ‘Shot in Face,’ Woman ‘Slashed in Face’, Attempted Knife Murder https://t.co/506b16gqYe — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 3, 2018

Breitbart London reported last summer that two young men were arrested following five robberies that took place over 84 minutes, which saw assailants spray victims in the face with corrosive liquids before stealing their mopeds.

Britain has now become one of the world’s worst countries for acid attacks with more than 800 recorded each year.

Under the left-wing Mayor, London has seen a rise in knife and gun crime, surging by more than 30 and 16 per cent respectively, and more than 60 people have died from stabbings in 2018, taking the city ahead of New York in the homicide rankings in April for the first time in over 200 years.

Over the weekend, two men were shot, one woman was slashed in the face, and there was an attempted knife murder in the nation’s capital.

Another man was found with stab wounds outside a police station in Ilford on Sunday, and a one-year-old baby boy is fighting for his life in hospital after he and his mother were attacked and stabbed in the London borough of Hounslow on Monday night.