London Manhunt After One-Year-Old Baby, Woman Stabbed in Broad Daylight

A one-year-old boy is in a critical condition after he and his mother were stabbed in Feltham, London, where police told neighbours to lock their doors and windows after the attack.

At 7.12pm on Monday evening officers were called to a residential address in the London Borough of Hounslow where the woman, reportedly in her 30s, and a baby were found with stab wounds.

Update 1430: Police have named Rehan Khan as the suspect in the Feltham stabbing case

London’s Metropolitan Police released a mugshot for Rehan Khan Tuesday afternoon, warning members of the public “do not approach”. In a statement, the force said the man they wished to trace “has links to Newham, Slough and Hammersmith & Fulham”.

At the time of the statement Tuesday afternoon, the one-year-old boy remained in critical condition. No arrests have yet been made.

Appeal to trace Rehan Khan after woman and baby stabbed in #Feltham. Do not approach. Call police on 101 – or 999 for an immediate sighting. https://t.co/0KgIR4KOZj pic.twitter.com/zLG89t0lw2 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 5, 2018

The original story continues below

The Metropolitan Police said the condition of the woman is now stable while the baby remains in a critical condition in hospital, where the pair were airlifted last night by air ambulance.

“Officers were called to a residential address at Swinfield Close, Hanworth at 19.12pm on Monday, 4 June to reports of concerns for the welfare of the occupants,” police said in a statement.

#Feltham #TW13 #breaking

1/2: Reports are developing of a Mother and her child being in a serious condition in hospital this evening having been stabbed near to #SwinfieldClose on the #OrielEstate Witnesses report seeing up to 20 Met Police cars including armed officers. pic.twitter.com/1sQIxI9dA6 — London 999 Feed (@999London) June 4, 2018

Residents of the Oriel Estate saw an air ambulance and search helicopter arrive along with more than 20 police cars including armed officers and dog handlers, according to reports.

Sealing off the crime scene, police stayed overnight at the property, where photos from Tuesday morning showed blood smeared over a white wall next to the front door.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “Work continues to establish to circumstances of the incident but at this early stage it is believed the parties involved were known to each other.

“A crime scene has been established and officers remain at the scene.”

According to Get West London, local resident Dawn Williams said of the situation: “They still haven’t caught him. Helicopter searching.

WATCH: London Thug Uses Huge Knife to Attack Driver on Busy Street https://t.co/R6fMKfop4w — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 1, 2018

“When I asked the police for a description they refused to give me one. Go home, lock your doors [I was told].”

“I was there when the air ambulance arrived. They told everyone to go in and lock your doors,” she said.

Under Mayor Sadiq Khan, violent crime has soared in London, where over the weekend police were called to multiple knife attacks, while a man in Peckham was reportedly shot in the face through a car window.

Since January, more than 60 people have died from knife injuries in the capital, the murder rate of which overtook New York City for the first time since 1800 earlier this year.