20 Engines, 120 Fire Fighters Tackle Significant Blaze at Central London Hotel

London fire
London Fire Brigade / Twitter

London Fire Brigade engines and crews from across the city turned out in Knightsbridge Wednesday afternoon after a significant fire broke out at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

The service said on Twitter that over 120 fire fighters and 20 engines were attending the scene, as smoke was seen blowing across London.

More Follows

