London Baby Stabbing: Man Arrested for Double Attack Was Pakistani National Awaiting Deportation

Police have arrested 25-year-old Rehan Kahn after the attempted murder of a one-year-old boy and his mother Monday evening sparked a national media appeal and manhunt.

Khan handed himself into a West London police station Wednesday morning after his mugshot was released by Metropolitan Police, and as details about the Pakistani migrant and his relationship with the attacked woman and child were reported in the British press.

Neighbours of the stabbed woman in Felham, South-West London said suspect Redhan Kahn was the estranged husband to her, and father of the baby, which remains in critical condition after being airlifted to hospital, according to reports in the Daily Mail and Metro newspapers.

London Manhunt After One-Year-Old Baby, Woman Stabbed in Broad Daylight https://t.co/Hlepl2gDTw — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 5, 2018

According to those who knew the family, Khan’s application for indefinite leave to remain in the United Kingdom had been rejected just days before. He had applied for the status to stay in the United Kingdom through his British citizen, Belgian-origin estranged wife but had been turned down on the basis that he had beat the woman in the past, according to reports.

When appealing to the public for information about Khan, Police warned the suspected attacker should not be approached.

One witness to the immediate aftermath of the attack reported police officers breaking down in tears after witnessing the crime scene, and blood-smeared walls inside the house.

Oliver JJ Lane is the editor of Breitbart London — Follow him on Twitter and Facebook