With the prospect of passing a common asylum law slipping away, leaders of European nations are in talks to house third world migrants in camps outside the EU.

The governments of Austria and Denmark are among those looking to develop a system that would offer protection to people in a place unattractive to people smugglers while their asylum application is processed.

Speaking in Copenhagen on Tuesday, Danish leader Lars Lokke Rasmussen said camps in a third country would have “a strong deterrent effect” on would-be asylum seekers if they know they will be deported upon having their application refused.

The project, which also involves officials from Germany and the Netherlands, would see the proposed camps situated on the continent of Europe but outside the EU, and placed in a “not particularly attractive country”, according to the Danish prime minister.

“It’d be in a country that isn’t on the migrants’ or the human traffickers’ list of preferred destinations,” he told Berlingske, adding: “Based on my discussions with other European leaders … we’ll be able to take the first step this year.”

After talks in Brussels Wednesday, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the camps would be a solution to the problem of “asylum-shopping”, in which migrants “illegally cross through several countries and pick their favourite one to lodge their asylum claim”.

“It shouldn’t be like that,” he said, stressing that Austria’s conservative government is planning to focus on securing the bloc’s external frontiers during its six month EU presidency beginning July 1st.

“We must resolve the migrant question and if there is no solution at the June summit [of EU leaders], then we will have to continue to tackle the issue,” Kurz said.

Reforms to the Dublin Regulations proposed by the European Commission at the height of the migrant crisis in 2015 were planned to grant Brussels the power to take over member states’ border control and institute a permanent mechanism to share third world migrants across the bloc under a harmonised asylum system.

But with vocal opposition from Central European nations such as Poland and Hungary, and the governments of states including Austria and Slovenia turning rightwards following national elections, the reforms were described by Belgium as “dead” earlier this week.

Giving a speech in Munich, also on Wednesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel pleaded for Europe’s borders to stay open and for a common asylum policy to be put in place, warning that the continent is “at a crossroads”.

“If we’re unable to come up with a common response to migration challenges, the very foundations of the EU will be at stake,” she told a meeting of European People’s Party (EPP) politicians.

Dismissing “the belief that Europe can seal its maritime frontiers with a European border police and some agreements with [third countries]”, as no solution, the German Chancellor stated that the only way to deal with illegal immigration is to “work on the causes of flight” by creating “development opportunities” for people from the third world.

Outlining her vision for a common asylum policy earlier this week, Merkel’s proposals for Dublin reform bore a striking resemblance to plans “to save the EU” which were floated by billionaire investment banker George Soros last week.

While throwing vast sums of money at Africa year on year in a bid to “provide opportunity” was insisted by both globalist figures to be the only way to solve the migrant crisis, experts and real-world figures have found that Western aid money and economic development are guaranteed to drive up emigration rates.

With World Bank data, development economist Michael Clemens found that poor countries’ emigration rates skyrocket as they get richer, with extra wealth causing migration rates to flatten only after a nation reaches middle-income status with income per capita levels along similar lines to Albania or Colombia.