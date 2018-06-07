Left-wing Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros has called on European Union member states to give €30 billion to Africa annually for several years to curb the flow of migrants which he now claims could bring down the political bloc.

Mr. Soros, who in 2015 pushed for mass migration remarking in an interview that “our plan treats the protection of refugees as the objective and national borders as the obstacle”, now wants the EU to pay billions to Africa to prevent mass migration, Kronen Zeitung reports.

The billionaire, whose Open Society Foundations (OSF) has funded far-left activist groups and open borders campaigners, added that it was unlikely the EU member states would be willing to spend the money claiming it was “far beyond what the member states are willing or able to afford”.

Writing a commentary piece for Focus, Soros said that instead the bloc should go into debt and borrow money to finance the venture saying: “The financing could be done by tapping the EU’s largely untapped credit capacity.”

The new populist Italian coalition government is the biggest threat to the European Union according to Soros who said that the country should be compensated with cash for having to care for so many incoming migrants while other EU countries have enforced border controls.

He called on President Emmanuel Macron of France and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany to take a joint leadership role on the issue or face an ever-increasing rise in anti-establishment sentiment from Italy and other countries.

Soros even said that Germany and France should bear the burden of the €30 billion Africa project on their own claiming the money was “peanuts in the face of what is at stake – the collapse of the EU”.

Over the last year, Soros and his network of NGOs have been under constant fire in Eastern and Central Europe with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán leading the movement against the influence of the billionaire.

After a landslide electoral victory for Orbán and his Fidesz party, Soros and the OSF decided to move their operations from Budapest to Berlin.

Despite likely finding allies in Chancellor Merkel and others in the German capital, U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell expressed his opposition to Soros policies in an exclusive interview with Breitbart London last week saying that the billionaire’s policies only serve the elites.

“I think that we will work very hard to articulate policies against his,” Grenell said.