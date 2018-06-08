Hungary’s foreign minister Péter Szijjártó has slammed the UN’s Global Compact for Migration, denouncing it as a plan to permanently transform Europe’s demographics through mass migration.

“In its current form, the Global Compact for Migration is an African migration package, the beneficiary of which is Africa, and as a result of which the population of Europe could change radically in the upcoming period,” the minister warned.

“As the debate progresses, the situation is getting increasingly worse. It would now be justified to rechristen the Global Compact for Migration to the African Compact, since its clear beneficiary is Africa and its clear victim is Europe,” he added.

New UN Secretary-General @AntonioGuterres unveils plan to promote global mass migration, claiming it “powers economic growth, reduces inequalities and connects diverse societies”, and telling governments to “recognise and reinforce the benefits”. https://t.co/1niWjtlcro — Jack Montgomery ن (@JackBMontgomery) January 12, 2018

Szijjártó complained that proposals to decriminalise illegal migration and treat unauthorised border crossings as a purely administrative issue, as well as “calls for all migrants to receive all kinds of services after leaving their homes, irrespective of what transit country they are in or what country they happen to have chosen for themselves”, would result in a vast and uncontrollable movement of people out of the Global South — “The victim of which is Europe, and as result of which Europe’s population, if things remain unchanged, could change radically.”

The Hungarian took issue with the Compact’s underlying assumption “that migration must be regarded as the best solution to demographic or labour market challenges in an almost mandatory and definitive manner”, which the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán does not accept.

“Hungary does not agree with this; in Hungary, we see the solution to these challenges in the continuous development of education and the birth of more children, and not in bringing illegal immigrants into the country,” he explained.

Hungarian Prime Minister Says ‘First Priority’ is Birth Rates and Demographics: Rejects Mass Migration, Pledges to Support Mothers, Families https://t.co/VPGQTuj4IJ — Jack Montgomery ن (@JackBMontgomery) May 28, 2018

U.S. President Donald J. Trump has already pulled out of the Global Compact for Migration, reportedly overruling the objections of the State Department and U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations Nikki Haley to do so.

The administration issued a statement saying it “simply cannot in good faith support a process that could undermine the sovereign right of the United States to enforce our immigration laws and secure our borders,” with Haley being instructed to tell the UN that its proposals were “not compatible with U.S. sovereignty”.

The British government has made few public statements on the Compact, which has received little coverage from the mainstream media, but a junior minister confirmed that President Trump’s decision to withdraw “does not alter the UK Government’s commitment to engage fully and work towards the successful delivery of [the Compact]” in an answer to a written parliamentary question in January 2018.

