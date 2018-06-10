‘Islam Means Submission. Will You Submit, Or Resist?’ – Batten, Waters, Kassam at #FreeTommy Rally

UKIP leader Gerard Batten, For Britain leader Anne Marie Waters, and former Breitbart London editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam joined Dutch opposition leader Geert Wilders and members of Tommy Robinson’s family for a massive rally outside Downing Street on June 9th.

Organisers claim around 20,000 people attended the rally, where speakers called on the Government to release the activist reporter and restore freedom of speech — despite allegations attendees were falsely told that the event was cancelled on the London Underground.

“Tommy Robinson is a political prisoner,” Batten told the crowds.

“Whatever the legal technicalities of his alleged contempt of court, he was imprisoned more for who he is and what he says rather than what he is supposed to have done.

“It’s not necessary to agree with everything he says, it’s not necessary to approve of everything he does, but history will judge him as being on the right side of a struggle between good and evil,” he predicted.

The member of the European Parliament described the “widespread, organised, paedophile rape of little girls by organised gangs” and the authorities’ decision to “brush it under the carpet” for years as the worst scandal in England’s history.

“Governments in this country and across Europe are now the enemies of their own people, [and] they promote policies that are against the interests of their own people,” he railed — citing efforts to sabotage Brexit, uncontrolled mass migration, and what he described as “Islamisation” in particular.

“A literalist interpretation of the Mohammedan cult is completely alien to everything our country stands for and our traditional way of life.

“And yet instead of opposing Islamisation, our government is submitting and surrendering to it. They have betrayed the British people,” he declared.

“Now, ‘Islam’ means ‘Submission’. You either submit, or you resist. Are you going to submit?” he asked the crowds.

“No!” they shouted back.

“Are you going to resist?” he continued,

“Yes!” they replied.

My speech at the #FreeTommy protest yesterday. We need answers to our questions, and we need an MP in Parliament who will ask them. https://t.co/Rxx13odSC8 — Anne Marie Waters (@AMDWaters) June 10, 2018

Kassam, who played a significant role organising the speech and helping to invite European speakers such as Wilders, introduced Sharia Watch founder Anne Marie Waters, a former Labour Party candidate who now leads the For Britain party and is standing in the Lewisham East by-election.

Waters thanked the crowds for showing their “commitment to freedom, to justice, and your opposition to the Islamic tyranny and supremacy that plagues our great country.”

“Our leaders, our media, our police, all prioritise Islam in their decision-making,” she accused.

“Why is it so easy for our state to jail Tommy Robinson, when it is so difficult to jail a group of men found with an underage girl in a bedroom? Why is it so much easier to jail Tommy Robinson?

“Why is it so easy to jail a man for leaving bacon at a mosque, but so difficult to jail jihadis who preach murder and death to the British people?

“Why is it so easy for judges to make rulings that allow known terrorists and jihadists to stay in our country? Why is the British government allowing ISIS fighters to return from Syria and threaten our safety?

“Why do we talk and investigate and get angry about an accidental fire in Grenfell, but are expected to immediately forget — or ‘not look back in anger’ — about the deliberate, ideology-driven murder of British children?

“And why are Muslims allowed to cover their faces with a black sack while the rest of us are subject to strict security? Why are children being mutilated and forcefully raped while the law looks the other way?

“Forcefully married, child married, while the law looks the other way? Why?

“Why are animals slaughtered in agony and terror and Halal imposed on all of us in a country that has legislated against unstunned slaughter? Why?

“Why is it so easy, Theresa May, to jail Tommy Robinson, but so difficult to do anything at all about the monstrous crimes committed in the name of Islam all over this country every day? Why?”

Some of the knuckle dragging white supremacists from today’s #freetommy march pic.twitter.com/rO1ocomSE0 — Nick Burrage (@Nickel_odium) June 9, 2018

Kassam, who acted as something of a Master of Ceremonies, kept his own remarks relatively brief, but passed on a message from former White House chief strategist and former Breitbart News executive chairman Steve Bannon expressing his support for Tommy Robinson — and offered his own thoughts on the shift in the political mood across the West.

“Look at what’s going on in Italy. Look at what’s going on in Poland. Look at what’s going on in Hungary,” he said.

“The people of these nations are taking their countries back. Are we going to join them?”

“Yes!” responded the enthusiastic crowd.

“I want to send a message to everybody watching worldwide right now,” he continued.

“You protested in Australia, in Israel, in the United States, in France, all across the world.

“Thank you so much for your support — but keep going! Keep going! Keep going! We do not need people in spirit, we need bodies on the streets!

“And we have. For Sky News, and the BBC, and all these guys, let me reiterate once again: we have over 20,000 people here today!”

So proud to support Tommy Robinson and free speech in London today. Fantastic crowd! London: Massive Crowds Gather to Hear Geert Wilders Demand Tommy Robinson's Release https://t.co/VIddLmcZx9 via @BreitbartNews — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) June 9, 2018

“I’m sure we have some American friends in the crowd, on stage, and watching at home,” Kassam concluded.

“You know there was a man called Paul Revere. He rode through the night on his horse. He said, ‘The British are coming, the British are coming!’

“Well, let you tell you something; we’re here today to say a similar thing: The British are coming back!”

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery