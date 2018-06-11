Brexit Trade Deal ‘Will Get Done’ by Trump, Says U.S. Ambassador

President Donald J. Trump wants to do a trade deal with Britain, U.S. ambassador to the UK has reaffirmed, promising he “will get something done” despite challenges.

Robert “Woody” Johnson (pictured), a businessman, philanthropist, and keen Trump supporter, made the comments following a dinner with business leaders at Birmingham Town Hall, as reported by the Birmingham Post.

“The man [Trump] at the top is a business guy,” he said. “We want to trade with you in the U.S. and we will do everything we can to help.

“I do not downplay that Brexit will be a challenge – there is a lot to figure out. You can say it’s too complicated but as an American, I say you simplify it.

“There is a lot of capability and willingness and no matter what the challenges, we will get something done.”

He added: “We want to keep investing here and it is not a matter of whether we have Brexit or not.

“The future of the relationship between the UK and the US is very, very bright and the President is very fond of your country. And my job is to leave this relationship stronger than when I took over.”

"Working on major Trade Deal with the United Kingdom," announces President Trump. "Very big & exciting. JOBS!" https://t.co/q5xTGOIivC — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 25, 2017

In July last year, the president said he was “working on [a] major Trade Deal with the United Kingdom”, claiming it “could be very big [and] exciting”.

He also pointed out, however, that “the E.U. is very protectionist with the U.S.” telling the bloc: “STOP!”

And back in January 2017, then President-Elect Trump was asked if he would be interested in a trade deal after Brexit. “Absolutely, very quickly. I’m a big fan of the UK; we’re gonna work very hard to get it done quickly and done properly – good for both sides,” he replied.

Liam Fox, secretary of state for international trade, visited Washington D.C. last July to “lay the groundwork” for an Anglo-American trade pact after Brexit.

Despite the support for opening up trade between the UK and the U.S. and other non-EU nations, Britain will stay tied to the EU’s Customs Union trade rules for at least two years after Brexit, or longer if the Irish border remains a problem.

Prime Minister Theresa May was reportedly leaning towards potentially keeping the UK tied to Customs Union rules indefinitely until Brexiteers threatened a rebellion.

The government now insists it “expects” there to be a time limit to how long the UK will continue mirroring the rules, but Mrs. May has refused to “guarantee” this.