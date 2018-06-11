Brexit leader Nigel Farage has attacked the Labour Party for moving towards supporting the continued free movement of people after Britain leaves the European Union (EU).

Labour’s shadow Brexit secretary, Sir Keir Starmer, and Andy McDonald, the shadow transport secretary, have both hinted that opinion in the parliamentary party on the issue is shifting after they previously promised to support ending free movement in their election manifesto.

Questioned on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show over the weekend if Labour would embrace open borders, along with other EU rules, to retain access to the bloc’s markets after Brexit, Sir Keir replied:

“We are facing up to that. We would have to negotiate on the four freedoms.”

“It is very likely that we are going to need an immigration policy that does allow people to cross borders across the UK, across the EU, to work.” Mr. McDonald added.

“I think we’ve got to have an agreement with the European Union that gives us the ability to see people come into the country in sectors where we need them.”

Sir Keir’s words were immediately welcomed by the radical, Alt-Left group HOPE Not Hate which supports open borders and has taken funding from the leftist billionaire George Soros through his Open Society Foundations.

Labour’s @Keir_Starmer just told Andrew Marr, “we must have a single market deal.” He’s right. A hard brexit would be devastating for already struggling communities, giving the far right fertile ground to exploit. Have a read of this from @lowles_nick https://t.co/6Gw1Zt6227 — HOPE not hate (@hopenothate) June 10, 2018

Mr. Farage, a member of the European Parliament, hit back on Twitter, writing: “The British people voted for border controls. Not more unskilled, mass migration after Brexit.”

Earlier this month, Sir Keir said free movement would “have to be negotiated” with the EU and he announced Labour would call on the Government to strike a new “single market deal” with the bloc.

EU leaders have been categorical that full access to their Single Market must involve continued free movement and open borders.

“Obviously we will have to set out what it is that we seek to achieve,” Sir Keir said. “The EU is obviously looking at free movement itself and it will be part the negotiation.”

Adding: “Full access to the internal market means the benefits of the internal market, which has always been the Labour Party position.

“Obviously that comes with obligations, and that’s why we’ve said it has to be underpinned by shared institutions and shared regulations.”