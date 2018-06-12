A man, who has claimed to be armed with both a firearm and a bomb, has taken several people hostage on the rue des Petites-Écuries in the 10th arrondissement of Paris demanding to speak with the Iranian embassy.

Police have arrived on the scene and the man is believed to be holding three people hostage including a pregnant woman and has told police that one of the hostages has been seriously injured. The entire neighbourhood has been put under lockdown by police, French radio broadcaster France Bleu reports.

Update 12:56 pm EST: One hostage has been released by the hostage-taker who has still yet to be identified. Sources claim that the hostage was beaten by the suspect and had petrol poured over them before being released to firefighters.

Une personne est évacuée sur un brancard par les pompiers @Le_Figaro pic.twitter.com/G03zOhNZDx — Valentine Arama (@AramaValentine) June 12, 2018

Peut être une prise d'otage rue des petites écuries.#bri sur place pompiers samu pic.twitter.com/5y4NWtyNSn — olivier benkemoun (@obenkemoun) June 12, 2018

More Follows…