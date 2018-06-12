Iraqi Asylum Seeker Confesses to Murder of 14-Year-Old Jewish Girl

Failed Iraqi asylum seeker Ali Bashar has been captured in Iraq and returned to Germany after confessing to the murder of Jewish 14-year-old Susanna F.

The 20-year-old admitted to murdering the young teen on Monday shortly after Kurdish forces had captured him in Northern Iraq. He was deported back to Germany over the weekend, German tabloid Bild reports.

General Tarek Ahmed, chief of police in Dohuk in Iraqi Kurdistan, said in a television interview that Bashar had admitted to them that he had killed the 14-year-old after the pair had been engaged in a quarrel.

Bashar was arrested Friday in his hometown of Zakho by the Zerevani, an elite police force in Iraqi Kurdistan under the command of the Peshmerga forces.

Over the weekend, Bashar was flown from Erbil to Frankfurt after being handed over to German Federal police who accompanied him on the flight back to Germany.

Flees to Iraq… from which he had fled to claim asylum in Germany… https://t.co/4P2uddvo8s — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 8, 2018

Both Bashar and his family fled back to Iraq following the disappearance of 14-year-old Susanna F. on the 22nd of May. The body of the 14-year-old was found last week near railway tracks in the city of Wiesbaden, across the Rhine river from her home in nearby Mainz.

The case has provoked outrage across Germany with many pointing to the recent deaths of Maria Ladenburger in Freiburg and 15-year-old Mia in Kandel who were both murdered by asylum seekers.

Appearing on the popular TV programme Anne Will, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that it showed the German government needed to do more to deport failed asylum seekers like Bashar who was in the process of appealing his decision when the murder took place.

The anti-mass migration Alternative for Germany (AfD), the official opposition to the government in the German parliament, attempted to initiate a moment of silence for Susanna F., but MP Thomas Seitz was jeered by other parties in the parliament.

After Seitz left the podium, Social Democrat MP Carsten Schneider told Seitz and the AfD they should be “ashamed” and that the parliament was a “place for debate”.