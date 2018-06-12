Man Arrested After Weapon Threats, Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ in Belgian City Recently Rocked by Terror

A 32-year-old man was arrested Sunday in the Belgian city of Liege after he threatened to use a weapon on a restaurant manager while shouting “Allahu Akbar”.

The man, who has yet to be identified by police or prosecutors, is said to have visited the restaurant in the afternoon and had got into an argument with the manager on the terrace of the property. At around 4pm, the 32-year-old returned to the restaurant claiming to have a weapon and shouted “Allahu Akbar”, Belgian broadcaster RTL reports.

The police were called and found that despite his repeated threats, the Muslim man was not in possession of a weapon and he was taken into custody.

The incident comes less than two weeks after a man yelling “Allahu Akbar” outside the Café des Augustins on the Rue des Augustins in Liege stabbed two female police officers, stole their firearms, and shot both officers, killing the pair as well as a 22-year-old man who was in his car nearby before being shot and killed by police.

The man was identified as 36-year-old Benjamin Herman, a small-time criminal with a lengthy criminal past. It is believed he had become a radical Islamic extremist while serving time in Lantin prison in 2017, though other reports claim he had been radicalised as far back as 2014.

Herman had also murdered his former cellmate only hours before the attack, it was later revealed.

Only days after the Liege attack, a 26-year-old Muslim man was shot by police in the Dutch city of Schiedam after yelling “Allahu Akbar” while waving an axe on his apartment balcony.

When officers attempted to enter his apartment to arrest him, the 26-year-old swung his axe at a police dog, fatally wounding the animal. Officers then opened fire on the man, taking him into custody at a nearby hospital where he was treated and declared to be in stable condition.