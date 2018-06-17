British Muslim Bomb-Maker Triggered Laptop Ban on Flights

A British Muslim terrorist known as a “master bomb-maker” for the Islamic State triggered the U.S. laptop ban on flights last year, a former MI6 spy has revealed in a new autobiography.

41-year-old Hamayun Tariq plotted to smuggle bombs “disguised as laptop batteries” claims Aimen Dean, a former al-Qaeda explosives expert recruited by secret services to infiltrate UK jihadist circles, The Sunday Times reports.

According to Dean, the terrorist twice evaded British authorities to travel abroad, and is now thought to be creating bombs to attach to drones that can strike football stadiums and other large public events.

The radical Islamic extremist, who used the alias “Abu Muslim,” is described as a “psychopath” and possibly the most accomplished terrorist to emerge from the United Kingdom. He previously worked as a car mechanic.

While still living in Britain, he allegedly plotted to kill wealthy people in retaliation for the Iraq War, by smearing poisonous nicotine on car door handles.

“It’s time to hurt the kuffar [non-Muslims] for what they are doing in Iraq. Let’s go for the f****** rich pricks: Ferraris, Bentleys, Jaguars and Mercedes. If 10 or 20 dirty kuffar drop dead, it’ll drive the price of the cars down and insurance up,” Tariq asked Dean, working undercover at the time.

FLASH: U.S. Bans Laptops, Tablets from Cabins on Flights from Middle Easthttps://t.co/75ocqffhj6 — Aaron Klein (@AaronKleinShow) March 21, 2017

Fortunately, the plot was foiled when Tariq and two alleged accomplices were arrested for fraud offenses.

However, he skipped bail and fled to Pakistan, where he is thought to have trained under al-Qaeda’s leading bomb maker.

In 2007 he was arrested in Pakistan, deported back to Britain, and jailed for the earlier fraud offense.

After serving the sentence, authorities allowed him to leave the country once again, only for him to resurface later in Syria, where he is said to have joined the Islamic State.

Tariq had boasted about his terrorist activities on social media, but only now has the extent of his ability and the threat he posed been reported.