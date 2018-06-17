President Trump Congratulates Hungary’s Orban on Election Triumph

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is congratulating Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary on his recent re-election.

The White House says Trump spoke Saturday with the Hungarian leader known for his hardline views on immigration and criticism of investor and political activist George Soros.

The White House says that, during their conversation, Trump and Orban discussed the need for strong national borders and discussed Trump’s recent summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

UPDATE: With 85% of votes counted, Hungary's anti-globalist, anti-Soros premier Viktor Orban has won third term in landslide election victory; super-majority likely https://t.co/qzxmsJY1Dz — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 8, 2018