Man Arrested After Explosion at North London Railway Station

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 19: Members of the emergency services work around the entrance to Southgate underground station following reports of an explosion on June 19, 2018 in London, England. The British Transport Police reported that the incident is not beilieved to be terror-related. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
London police have arrested a man on suspicion of causing an explosion after a small blast at Southgate station caused a stampede, injuring five.

The 23-year-old male was arrested Wednesday and held on suspicion of an act likely to cause an explosion to injure or damage property, and endangering safety on the railway, reports the BBC. The move came just hours after Metropolitan Police said in a statement “The scene has been examined by specialist officers. It appears at this stage that the cause of the explosion was a battery short circuit.”

It has been widely reported that the faulty battery was from a handheld power drill.

Five were injured in the aftermath of the blast, which witnesses described as being accompanied by six-foot flames and a smell of burning rubber. Some were trampled on the escalator in the rush to get away from the flame and two were treated at hospital. Police said there were no serious injuries.

Breitbart London reported Tuesday evening that police locked down the station and surrounding area and investigated a “suspicious package” following the “minor explosion”.

This story is developing

