Theresa May has attacked U.S. President Donald J. Trump for enforcing border policies and temporarily separating illegal migrant families, describing it as “deeply disturbing”.

The Prime Minister was repeatedly asked about the U.S. border laws in the House of Commons this Wednesday, responding by calling it “wrong”.

“The pictures of children being held in what appear to be cages are deeply disturbing,” she said.

Adding: “This is wrong. This is not something we agree with. This is not the UK’s approach.”

The criticism comes just months after May last lashed out at the President, prompting him to hit back — telling the British Prime Minister to get her own house in order before looking to criticise others.

.@theresa_may responds to pressure to condemn Donald Trump's immigration policy, insisting that she has "clearly and unequivocally" said his stance is "wrong" #PMQs pic.twitter.com/Hl2jjUD7n3 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 20, 2018

President Trump is due to arrive in the UK on a state visit on the 13th of July, and he is likely to meet the head of state Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, as well as prominent politicians.

Some members of Parliament, including Labour MP Gavin Shuker, renewed their calls for the visit to be cancelled.

Mrs May hit back: “When we disagree with the United States we say so. But we also have some key shared interests with the United States and it is right that we should be able to sit down with the President.’’

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said the UK’s own immigration policy was “very clear and humane”, in a thinly veiled slight aimed at the U.S. policy.

In November last year, Mrs May blasted President Trump in Parliament, criticising messages he shared on social media highlighting radical Islam in Europe, which were originally published by Britain First organiser Jayda Fransen.

Labour's @gavinshuker asks the Prime Minister what Donald Trump has to do to have his "visit revoked" following criticism of his immigration policy #PMQs pic.twitter.com/sMVNTGzFG2 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 20, 2018

Her official spokesman called Trump’s actions wrong, and highlight that the group which originally shared the post spread “hateful narratives which peddle lies and stoke tensions”.

Then-Communities Secretary Sajid Javid, now the Home Secretary, claimed the president had “endorsed the views of a vile, hate-filled racist organisation”, adding: “He is wrong and I refuse to let it go and say nothing.”

President Trump hit back, sending a tweet directly at Mrs May, telling her not “focus on me”, adding: “Focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!”

Mrs May’s attacks on the President come as the UK is seeking a post-Brexit trade deal with the U.S., something Trump has been very positive about.

He also gave Mrs May and the UK immediate and enthusiastic support after the poisoning of a former Russian double agent, expelling 60 Russian diplomats in a show of solidarity with Britain.